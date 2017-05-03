Police are investigating a Reddit post claiming to offer the murder suspect's perspective in the death of Melinda Vasilije, a 22-year-old who was found stabbed at her apartment in Kitchener, Ont.

The post was written under the Reddit username Redasblue101, by an individual claiming to be 24-year-old Ager Mohsin Hasan. Hasan is currently the subject of a joint Canada-U.S. manhunt in connection with Vasilije's death.

Waterloo police found Vasilije dead from multiple stab wounds at her apartment on Apr. 28, after responding to a 911 call at approximately 3 a.m. Hasan is thought to have crossed into the United States hours later, where he was last seen switching the plates on his vehicle for Pennsylvania plates.

"At this point, we believe that Ager Hasan is responsible for the death of Melinda Vasilije," Waterloo Police Insp. Mike Haffer said at a news conference on Tuesday. Haffer said police are currently working with U.S. law enforcement agencies to find Hasan. He also encouraged the suspect to turn himself in so he can be extradited to Canada to face charges.

Haffner said Hasan and Vasilije had been dating for approximately one year, and that the alleged murder was a "targeted incident."

In the Reddit post claiming to tell Hasan's side of the incident, user Redasblue101 says he fled to the United States "to give myself some space and fully take in what happened before I turn myself in."

Redasblue101 claims he went to Vasilije's apartment on the night of her death to work out his relationship problems with her, after the two broke up a few weeks prior.

In addition to a second-degree murder charge, Hasan is wanted on three breach of recognisance charges, which stem from a previous altercation at Vasilije's home in on Apr. 3.

"He allegedly committed a break-and-enter and two counts of assault," Haffner said at the news conference on Tuesday. He added that Vasilije was not a victim in the alleged assaults.

Haffner's description lines up with Redasblue101's post, in which he says he got into a "physical altercation" with the brother and boyfriend of Vasilije's roommate that night. The user claiming to be Hasan says that was the night he and Vasilije initially broke up over text message, and that he had gone to her house from his home in Hamilton to work things out.

Haffner says Hasan was arrested that night and released on the condition that he not enter the region of Waterloo or have any contact with Vasilije.

The post claiming to tell Hasan's "side" of the story was written on Tuesday and removed a few hours later. However, a version of it still exists in Google's cache.

Hasan was last seen on Apr. 28 in Pennsylvania, where he was driving a black 2016 Honda CRV.

"The information we have right now is he is somewhere in the United States," Haffner said.

Police say they are confirming the authenticity of the post. None of the allegations have been tested in court.