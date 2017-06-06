Two elderly females who waged a “cane battle” in a grocery store parking lot north of Toronto caused such a commotion that police were called on Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told CTVNews.ca that a bystander called police at 11:07 a.m. from the Durante’s No Frill’s parking lot on Centre Street in Thornhill, Ont. on Tuesday.

“There were two elderly females fighting in the parking lot with canes,” Pattenden said.

The two seniors are in their seventies, police said.

Pattenden said the fight broke up before officers arrived at the scene and one of the women had already left in a van.

The York Regional Police tweeted that the elderly females had “ended their cane battle & parted ways.”

Police said the two females were questioned as part of the investigation, Pattenden said.

“We’re just on scene now trying to figure out exactly what’s gone on,” Pattenden said.

Neither of the women appeared to have suffered any injuries, according to police.

Pattenden said investigators don’t know if the women knew each before the incident or why they started fighting in the first place.

The two women are not facing any charges related to the fight, police said.

Officers responding to a weapons call. Report of two elderly females fighting with canes in the area of Bathurst St / Centre St. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 6, 2017