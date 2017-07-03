

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Police say they believe the deaths of two First Nations people at a home in Thunder Bay, Ont, are homicides.

Thunder Bay police say they were called to a home on Sunday where they discovered two bodies.

Police say the deceased, both of Thunder Bay, have been identified as Robert Lloyd Gray, 50, originally from Mishkeegogammang First Nation and Kory Lee Campbell, 22 , originally from Cat Lake First Nation.

Police say next of kin have been notified and the post-mortem examinations will be held in Toronto.

Authorities have released few other details about the incident.