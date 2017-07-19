Police identify victims in double homicide near Montreal
Longueuil police are searching hiking trails near Des Prairies Rd. and Rome Blvd. (July 18, 2017)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 12:42PM EDT
BROSSARD, Que. -- Police near Montreal have identified the victims of a double homicide.
Longueuil police say the men killed Monday night are Kevin Paul, 23, and Mohamed Odeh, 21.
Authorities say both were known to the police but neither had a criminal record.
Their bodies were found near a vehicle at the front gates of a municipal park in a rural part of Brossard, on Montreal's south shore.
Both men appeared to have been gunned down and they were pronounced dead in hospital.
Police say they released their names to help move the investigation forward.
A vast perimeter remains in place around the park and no arrests have been made.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Wildfire danger prompts fire bans in Alberta; air quality warnings issued
- Toronto police looking for man who allegedly left puppy in trash can
- Firearm count added to charges against Saskatchewan RCMP officer
- Human remains found: Calgary police charge man with murder in death of father
- 'Extremely vulnerable:' Report urges more support for reunified families