BROSSARD, Que. -- Police near Montreal have identified the victims of a double homicide.

Longueuil police say the men killed Monday night are Kevin Paul, 23, and Mohamed Odeh, 21.

Authorities say both were known to the police but neither had a criminal record.

Their bodies were found near a vehicle at the front gates of a municipal park in a rural part of Brossard, on Montreal's south shore.

Both men appeared to have been gunned down and they were pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say they released their names to help move the investigation forward.

A vast perimeter remains in place around the park and no arrests have been made.