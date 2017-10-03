Police identify human remains buried under Edmonton garage in homicide
Derek James Winnig, 42, is seen in a photo dated March, 2016, released by EPS on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Supplied.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 8:12PM EDT
EDMONTON - Police in Edmonton say human remains buried under a garage have been identified as those of a 42-year-old man who was reported missing in May.
Police say they are treating the death of Derek Winnig as a homicide.
The remains were found under the garage floor on Friday after information led them to a residential address north of the city's centre.
For investigative reasons, police say they are not releasing Winnig's cause of death.
Police are asking anyone who may have information about the case or regularly frequented the address in the last year to contact them.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Parents of Las Vegas victim Jordan McIldoon remember son as 'fearless'
- B.C. pastor and his wife face multiple sexual assault charges
- Police identify human remains buried under Edmonton garage in homicide
- Canadian shot in Las Vegas after stopping to help strangers
- 4 Canadians among the dead in Las Vegas shooting