

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Police in Edmonton say human remains buried under a garage have been identified as those of a 42-year-old man who was reported missing in May.

Police say they are treating the death of Derek Winnig as a homicide.

The remains were found under the garage floor on Friday after information led them to a residential address north of the city's centre.

For investigative reasons, police say they are not releasing Winnig's cause of death.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the case or regularly frequented the address in the last year to contact them.