Two dogs have been freed from an Ottawa apartment after neighbours told authorities the canines may have been left alone for weeks.

CTV Ottawa cameras captured police on the scene as the landlord unlocked the unit on Monday. The SPCA said the pair of five-month-old Rottweiler-mixes were not in distress. The dogs are now being cared for by neighbours.

Cellphone video shot through a window facing the ground-level unit’s patio captured both dogs alone inside the apartment, which appeared to be in a state of disarray.

“It was honestly disgusting. There were feces everywhere,” said neighbour Jenna Grolway. “The stench went into my apartment.”

In a statement to CTV Ottawa, the SPCA said the matter is under investigation. They added that “people were seen at the apartment on Nov. 18.”

“This one dog was locked in a cage for days. No food. No water,” said another neighbour named Dustin.

CTV Ottawa reached out to the owner of the dogs online. He explained that he had to travel to Alberta after his Dad died, and said a roommate was supposed to be looking after the dogs.

A Facebook post suggests he left on Nov. 6, and hoped to arrive in Red Deer on Nov. 8. He said in a later comment that the roommate “ditched” the dogs, and asked if anyone in the area is able to care for them.

“My understanding is that the owners have been absent, but they have asked someone to care for the dogs, and that person may have been absent for a period of time,” said Ottawa City Coun. Jean Cloutier.

Standing outside the building with her fellow neighbours as authorities led the dogs out on leashes for some fresh air, Grolway said she finds it hard accept that someone could treat their pets this way.

“It’s a living and breathing animal,” she said. “That’s not right.”

