Police find body they believe is missing man, 71, tied to Amber Alert case
Quebec provincial police officers search the side of a road for evidence into the disappearance of a man and a young boy in Lachute, Que., Friday, September 15 , 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 12:59PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 20, 2017 6:44PM EDT
MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police say they have found a body investigators believe is that of a missing 71-year-old man connected to last week's Amber Alert case.
Sgt. Claude Denis says an autopsy will be conducted in order to determine if it is Yvon Lacasse, who has been missing since his car was stolen Thursday night in Lachute, Que.
Denis says police found the body in Arundel, Que., 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal, after several days of searching for the missing man.
He says all signs point to it being Lacasse, but that can only be confirmed by a coroner.
A six-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert case was found in Lacasse's stolen vehicle in eastern Ontario on Friday.
Police called the Amber Alert after the boy's mother was found dead last Thursday in a home in Saint-Eustache, Que.
A small dirt road in the town of Arundel is now an active crime scene. This is where body was found #CTVNational pic.twitter.com/wxGYU6hQGP— Genevieve Beauchemin (@CTVBeauchemin) September 20, 2017
