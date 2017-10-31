

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Two investigations are underway into allegations of harassment and other misconduct involving some corrections staff at the federal maximum-security Edmonton Institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada says the probes include a criminal investigation by the Edmonton Police Service and a review of its own.

Commissioner Don Head says some staff at the prison have complained of intimidation, bullying and workplace harassment.

He says such behaviour will not be tolerated and disciplinary actions will be taken as appropriate.

Details of the allegations were not released.

The investigations follow the firing of three employees over sexually explicit phone calls last year.