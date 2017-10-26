Police close major street in downtown Toronto after report of person with gun
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 3:25PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police have closed a major street in downtown Toronto following unconfirmed reports of a person with a gun.
The closure of King Street West (from Blue Jays Way to Spadina Avenue) has backed up traffic in both directions.
The Emergency Task Force and other officers converged on the scene following the unconfirmed report of a person with a gun inside a business.
The Toronto Transit Commission says the investigation has affected several streetcar routes.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. trustee apologizes after 'child abuse' comments about gender identity
- Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction: StatsCan
- N.B. inmates relocated after jail fire
- Five Canadians on list of world's top 40 under 40 law enforcement professionals
- Three-year-old's death being investigated as homicide: Calgary police