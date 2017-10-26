

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police have closed a major street in downtown Toronto following unconfirmed reports of a person with a gun.

The closure of King Street West (from Blue Jays Way to Spadina Avenue) has backed up traffic in both directions.

The Emergency Task Force and other officers converged on the scene following the unconfirmed report of a person with a gun inside a business.

The Toronto Transit Commission says the investigation has affected several streetcar routes.