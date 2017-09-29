

The Canadian Press





COQUITLAM, B.C. -- RCMP say 58 charges have been laid against 11 people who are allegedly involved in a family-run criminal organization that specialized in trafficking the opioid fentanyl.

Police say four of the accused represent three generations of one family in Coquitlam, B.C., as well as a father and son from Langley.

Mounties say their 17-month investigation also led to the seizure of guns, drugs, luxury cars and more than $790,000 in cash.

Police say 34-year-old Andrew Leach is facing 20 charges including directing a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit drug trafficking and firearms offences.

Leach's 19-year-old nephew and 69-year-old mother are among the accused and police say other charges include membership in a criminal organization, trafficking in a controlled substance and firearms offences.

Leach remains in custody until his next court date on Oct. 11, and police say the others have court appearances scheduled in October.

Insp. Bryon Massie says that although Coquitlam is a safe community, the investigation shows that no community is immune to drug-related crime.

"These charges and seizures are a major milestone for everyone ... and a great example of how integrated policing is supposed to work," Massie says.