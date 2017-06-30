

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police believe Cortney Lake -- the young woman whose disappearance generated an outpouring of concern in Newfoundland -- was murdered.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Friday they have identified "persons of interest" in the apparent death, which is now being treated as a homicide.

"Our hearts are forever broken," the family said in a statement. "Cortney has been taken from us in the worst way imaginable. We are horrified and devastated as we think of what her last moments on this earth might have been."

The RNC said new footage from a vehicle's dash-cam show the 24-year-old getting into a black GMC truck near her home in Mount Pearl at 7:54 p.m. on June 7.

Earlier surveillance camera footage showed her walking down her street a few minutes earlier at about 7:50 p.m.

Her social media and cellphone were not used sometime after that.

"Investigators have received dozens of calls from the public with information, which has been extremely helpful in establishing the timeline around Lake's disappearance. Information has also led to a significant amount of evidence that has led investigators to believe that Lake was murdered," the RNC said in a release.

Police believe she may have been taken to a secluded, wooded area nearby and are asking the public to come forward if they saw the truck around that time, but they have not made any arrests.

They say the truck has a distinctive Browning camouflage deer head decal in the passenger side of the back window.

Lake's disappearance generated an outpouring of concern on social media, appeals from her family for information and several vigils.

The family said in the statement Friday they will not rest until Lake is found.

"We need to be able to say goodbye in a way that is fitting for our beautiful girl. It is difficult beyond anything we have ever experienced to know that she has left this earth -- but we also know that her beautiful soul is shining with a light that could never be extinguished by the evil act of a murderer," they said.

"We hope justice is swift and strong, imposing the harshest punishment possible to the person(s) responsible for her death."