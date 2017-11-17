Police allege Toronto man, 32, placed online ad seeking sex with young girls
File photo. (Pressmaster/shutterstock.com)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 3:37PM EST
TORONTO - Police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in a child luring investigation.
Investigators allege the accused posted an online classified ad, using the email address mikailusmaximusΓåògmail.com, looking to have sex with young girls.
They say a suspect was arrested on Friday in southwest Toronto.
The man is charged with making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, luring a child and attempted sexual interference.
He was to appear in court on Friday afternoon.
Police say officers have also executed a search warrant in relation to the investigation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Psychiatrist says terror suspect Mohamed Harkat poses low risk of violence
- Classes could resume two days after back-to-work bill passes, colleges say
- Three-years for Alberta woman guilty in son's death
- Manitoba premier hurt while hiking in New Mexico
- Mother pleads for federal funding to help son not expected to live past age 4