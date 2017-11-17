

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in a child luring investigation.

Investigators allege the accused posted an online classified ad, using the email address mikailusmaximusΓåògmail.com, looking to have sex with young girls.

They say a suspect was arrested on Friday in southwest Toronto.

The man is charged with making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, luring a child and attempted sexual interference.

He was to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Police say officers have also executed a search warrant in relation to the investigation.