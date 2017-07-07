OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is giving the keynote address at a national meeting of U.S. governors next week as part of Canada's pro-trade charm offensive.

While Trudeau is currently attending the G20 in Hamburg, Germany along with U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian officials -- including premiers -- have included U.S. governors and state and municipal politicians in their lobbying efforts ahead of NAFTA talks.

The summer meeting of the National Governors Association will be held July 13-15 in Providence, Rhode Island. Trudeau's keynote is scheduled for Friday, July 14.

A news release from the Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will "discuss the close collaboration between our two countries, with a particular focus on Canada-U.S. trade," and "emphasize the importance of the Canada-U.S. partnership in cross-border security and the potential for common solutions on climate change."

The Trump administration has given notice it wants to start the NAFTA renegotiation over the summer. Trump has also said he will pull the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is one of the headlining speakers at the event. He's set to speak at a Saturday session on innovation. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is also expected to attend the event.

The National Governors Association is a bipartisan organization of U.S. governors that meets twice a year.