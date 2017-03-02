PM Trudeau goes for a run with military members at naval base in B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enjoys a morning run with members of the Canadian Forces at CFB Esquimalt in Esquimalt, B.C., on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 3:30PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 3:47PM EST
ESQUIMALT, B.C. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his visit to British Columbia today with a morning run alongside members of the military on a naval base in Victoria.
Trudeau and about 300 members of CFB Esquimalt ran five kilometres on a winding and hilly course through the base, which is home to Canada's Pacific naval fleet.
Trudeau's itinerary has him touring the base before a meeting with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.
He is scheduled to meet B.C. Premier Christy Clark later in Vancouver.
