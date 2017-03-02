

The Canadian Press





ESQUIMALT, B.C. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his visit to British Columbia today with a morning run alongside members of the military on a naval base in Victoria.

Trudeau and about 300 members of CFB Esquimalt ran five kilometres on a winding and hilly course through the base, which is home to Canada's Pacific naval fleet.

Trudeau's itinerary has him touring the base before a meeting with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

He is scheduled to meet B.C. Premier Christy Clark later in Vancouver.