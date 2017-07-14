Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to shocking claims about a toxic work environment at Canada’s top spy agency on Friday, but stopped short of saying he would order an investigation.

Five employees at Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) allege that a culture of homophobia, racism and anti-Muslim sentiment have caused them health problems and missed promotions.

The allegations are made by in a 54-page document filed in federal court as part of court case that seeks $35 million dollars in damages. None of the allegations has been tested in court.

The employees include a gay man who says supervisors repeatedly referenced his sexuality, a Muslim woman who says she was questioned about her hijab, a Muslim man who says Muslims were referred to as “sand monkeys” and “terrorists,” and a woman of African descent who says colleagues told her she was only promoted because she is a black woman.

During a press conference in Rhode Island, Trudeau said he is confident that CSIS director David Vigneault is “working hard to ensure that we get to the bottom of this issue.”

“Harassment, discrimination, toxic work environments are things that I, this government, find absolutely unacceptable and I can also assure you that the new director of CSIS, David Vigneault, also finds that to be unacceptable,” Trudeau said.

“We are committed to working as a government to ensure that this type of harassment does not happen and will not happen,” he added.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called the allegations "deeply disturbing” and said they should be investigated immediately.

NCCM executive director Ihsaan Gardee said that the NCCM plans to await the outcome “before drawing any conclusions.”

“At the same time, these serious allegations necessitate the government to take immediate preventative action,” Gardee added.

“Canadians need to be reassured that they can fully trust their national intelligence agency to fulfill its mandate professionally and without bias,” Gardee said.

Tim McSorley, national coordinator for the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group, called the allegations “shocking and disturbing.”

McSorley also demanded an immediate investigation, and said that there must repercussions for those involved.

“We hope that there’s a complete investigation, apart from any court case into these allegations, and to make sure that it doesn’t continue,” he said.

Another person calling for an investigation is NDP public safety critic Matthew Dube, who said the behaviours described in the court claim could impact national security.

Dube said, "With its expanded powers and limited accountability, CSIS must perform its duties with the utmost professionalism. This sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated, and if upon investigation these claims are proven correct, all those responsible must be dealt with swiftly and severely."

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he would not comment on this specific case, but a spokesperson said the government is committed to making sure CSIS is a workplace free from harassment.

Meanwhile, Vigneault issued a statement that said CSIS takes “any allegation of inappropriate behavior very seriously.”

“I believe strongly in leading an organization where every employee promotes a work environment which is free from harassment and conducive to the equitable treatment of all individuals,” Vigneault said.

“I would like to reinforce that, as an organization, CSIS does not tolerate harassment, discrimination or bullying under any circumstances,” he added.

With files from Omar Sachedina and the Canadian Press