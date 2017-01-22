

The Canadian Press





LA LOCHE, Sask. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is marking the anniversary of the deadly school shooting in La Loche, Sask., saying the tiny community has inspired the whole country.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting that killed two staff and wounded seven others in the high school.

Two teenage brothers were also killed in a nearby home.

In a statement, Trudeau said in the year since the tragedy, the people of La Loche have shown resilience, determination to rebuild and optimism for a better future.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said in a separate statement that all of Saskatchewan wept with La Loche after the shooting.

He said the province has been working with the community to strengthen mental health supports, counselling services and programs in La Loche, and continues to measure the effectiveness of those supports.