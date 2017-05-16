

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca





Nearly two months after a UNICEF official went missing during a mountain hike in South Africa, her husband is hoping that three Canadians may know something that would advance his desperate search.

Charlotte Nikoi, 50, a New York-based assistant director with the UN children’s agency, was reported missing on March 21, after she went on a hike on Table Mountain in Cape Town, along with her husband and daughter. The family was on a brief holiday in the area as the Nikois celebrated their wedding anniversary.

In a telephone interview from Johannesburg on Tuesday, Chris Nikoi told CTVNews.ca that his wife was lagging behind him and their daughter on the hike before she decided to turn back.

She sent him a text message to say she would return to the bottom of the trail and wait there. But when Chris and their daughter finished the hike and went to look for Nikoi, she was nowhere to be found and could not be reached on her cellphone, which has been offline ever since.

Before his wife went missing, Chris said he briefly interacted with three female hikers on the busy trail. After hearing them speak to one another, he asked them if they were American. They said they were from Canada.

Chris said he later saw the same three hikers near his wife as she started to turn around and head back down the trail. He remembers that it was 1 p.m. at the time.

Chris is not 100 per cent sure, but he thinks the Canadians may have also been heading back in the same direction, and may be able to help him piece together his wife’s movements after he last saw her from a distance.

Chris said one of the Canadians was young and looked like a teenager, and may have been with her mother and another woman. His daughter thinks the trio may have actually been a woman with her two daughters, one of them a teenager and the other somewhat older.

“That is the Canadian connection that keeps running through my mind,” Chris said. “What they might have seen, what was the last time they saw her?”

Because Chris only spoke with the hikers for “five seconds,” he doesn’t know anything else about them. But if they remember seeing Charlotte Nikoi on Table Mountain or in the area on March 21, Chris is asking them to call him at +27-62-439-5189, or call the lead investigating officer at +27-83-244-3688.

In the early days of the search for Nikoi, Chris said he didn’t think much about the Canadian hikers and did not mention his interaction with them to police. But as the days went on, and he combed through his memory for any additional details about that day, Chris said he started to think that the Canadians may have seen something and may be able to help somehow.

After helicopter and ground searches, Chris is certain that his wife left Table Mountain. He said “there’s no doubt in my mind” that someone took her away by force.

“It’s a really difficult, difficult situation,” he said.

Chris said police continue to investigate his wife’s disappearance.

Earlier this month, even the South African president appealed to the public for any information about Nikoi’s whereabouts. President Jacob Zuma asked that anyone with relevant information help police in their investigation.