Plane crash shortly after takeoff from Saskatchewan airport kills two people
Swift Current Airport is seen in this file photo. (James Strickland/ Wikipedia)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 12:28PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 25, 2017 1:01PM EDT
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. -- RCMP say two people have been killed in a plane crash near Swift Current, Sask.
Police say officers and emergency services personnel found the two dead at the scene.
The city says in a release that a small, single-engine aircraft went down less than a kilometre from the Swift Current Airport shortly after taking off on Thursday night.
An investigation team from the Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the crash site.
The airport about 6 1/2 kilometres east of Swift Current handles private and government aircraft, as well as corporate charters and military training.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ban on 'loud' protester from town property overturned as unconstitutional
- UCP politicians may watch Calgary Pride parade but banned from marching
- Ottawa faces pressure to examine historic figures celebrated in Canada
- Halifax man selling thousands of rubber ducks: 'I think they work well'
- New charges laid against Montreal man accused in death of newborn