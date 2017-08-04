

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Service is being restored after widespread mobile and landline phone service outages affected customers, emergency operations and airports across parts of eastern Canada.

Bell confirmed that services were back online in a statement on Friday afternoon after a “major service outage” affected internet, TV, wireless and landline phones.

The outage was caused by accidental damage to multiple fibre network links following rerouting and repair of network infrastructure, the company said.

“Bell apologizes to customers for the disruption,” the statement read.

The outage had a ripple affect across the region. Multiple airports reported flight delays, some debit and credit card users were affected, and TD Bank said some of its branches were closed Friday. Some emergency operations in the region reported difficulties with 911 services.

Telus said the outage affected 885 LTE cell sites across the region. Koodo and Virgin were also affected because they use Bell’s towers.

A spokesperson with Rogers and Fido said its cellular network was not affected.

Cellular service began coming back online around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to telecommunications firms.

"The wireless service interruption affecting some regions of Atlantic Canada is being resolved, and service to Telus and Koodo customers is being restored," Telus spokesman Richard Gilhooley told the Canadian Press in an email.

Communications problems were reported by emergency services across the region, including Gander Fire/Rescue in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia’s Emergency Health Services, and 911 and first responder services in New Brunswick.

In response, emergency vehicles were deployed in St. John's, N.L., Saint John, N.B., and other Atlantic cities in public areas for people who may have had difficulties reaching emergency crews via phone.

Airports across the region responded by warning travellers about possible flight delays.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport tweeted that landline and cell phone outages were impacting some flights and advised travellers to check with their airline for status updates.

New Brunswick’s Fredericton Airport also said the phone outage was affecting services there and told flyers to prepare for potential delays.

And the Greater Moncton International Airport told travellers to arrive early, as check-ins were being conducted manually due to the outage.

CTV News’ Todd Battis reported that banks and some ATMs were closed in parts of New Brunswick. He said some stores in the province also shut down as a result of debit and Interac service problems.

With files from CTV Atlantic and the Canadian Press

1/2 If u are trying to call police during the cell outage plse call using a land line. We r in offices across the island & land lines work. — RCMP P.E.I. (@RCMPPEI) August 4, 2017

2/2 Land Line phone numbers are Queens office is 902 368-9300. Prince office is 902 436 9300 and Kings office is 902 838 9300. — RCMP P.E.I. (@RCMPPEI) August 4, 2017

1/2 URGENT MESSAGE FOR EHS CREWS: EHS is experiencing a province-wide communications outage. — EHS (@EHS_NS) August 4, 2017

2/2 We require all on-duty crews to immediately return to your station. Monitor your tablets from the station for calls. #EHSOutageAug417 — EHS (@EHS_NS) August 4, 2017