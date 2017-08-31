

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





An Alberta university is out $11.8 million thanks to an email scam hatched by online fraudsters.

Edmonton-based MacEwan University said officials were duped into transferring the funds into an account they believed to belong to a major vendor. A series of fraudulent emails convinced staff to change electronic banking information used to make payments.

University officials discovered the attack on Aug. 23.

MacEwan spokesperson David Beharry said the bulk of the funds were traced to accounts based in Canada and Hong Kong, in a press release on Thursday. He said the money has been frozen, but the status of funds is not known at this time.

Beharry added that a number of opportunities to identify the fraud were missed. A preliminary investigation also determined the process of changing vendor’s banking information was inadequate to guard against so-called phishing scams.

Phishing is a well-known tactic used to obtain sensitive digital information. Fraudsters typically send the victim a message that appears to be from a trustworthy party. The message, if successful, convinces the victim to hand over information or take action -- in this case, redirecting online payments.

MacEwan staff are working with law-enforcement agencies in Montreal and Hong Kong, as well as Edmonton police to track down the cyber criminals. The university said its legal counsel in Montreal, London, and Hong Kong is pursing civil action to recover the money.

Alberta’s minister of advanced education and the province’s auditor general have been briefed on the situation, according to the release.

Beharry said the university’s IT systems were not compromised during the incident.

A full audit is said to be underway. The university expects the results in the coming weeks.

“Personal and financial information, and all transactions made with the university are secure. We also want to emphasize that we are working to ensure that this incident will not impact our academic or business operations in any way,” Beharry said.

The scam comes at a particular inopportune time, with classes set to resume in the coming days.

“There is never a good time for something like this to happen,” Beharry said. “As our students come back to the start of the new academic year, we want to assure them and the community that our IT systems were not compromised.”