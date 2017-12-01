

The Canadian Press





CHARLOTTETOWN - The owner of a petting farm in P.E.I. says she never expected backlash for discussing how some of her goats will be served up next week in a Charlottetown restaurant.

Flory Sanderson says she opened her Island Hill Farm to visitors four years ago but never disguised its main focus -- raising goats for dairy and meat.

She says all her animals are raised humanely with care, and just a few are sold for consumption.

Vegans and some parents have criticized Sanderson since she mentioned on Facebook that a Charlottetown restaurant would feature her goat meat in donairs.

The roast meat sandwiches with garlic sauce will be served for lunch at the Terre Rouge restaurant next week.

Chef Lucy Morrow says she can understand why some people may be upset, but it's also a chance to teach children where meat comes from.