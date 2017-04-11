

Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press





BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- A former patient of a Nova Scotia doctor accused of drug trafficking and fraud testified Tuesday that he did not receive pills even though records show they were prescribed to him.

"As God as my witness, I never got them," Merle Chase told the trial of Dr. Sarah Dawn Jones in Bridgewater provincial court.

The Crown alleges Jones wrote prescriptions for 50,000 oxycodone and OxyNeo pills to a patient, but the drugs were diverted to the community.

Chase said Jones was his doctor for four or five years, and that in January 2014 he sought treatment for pain on his lower right side.

Court heard that Jones prescribed OxyNeo in Chase's name multiple times in 2014 and 2015, but the 68-year-old retired truck driver testified that he did not receive the bulk of those prescriptions.

Reading from medical records, Crown attorney Josh Bryson said that in March 2014, there were eight prescriptions for OxyNeo written in Chase's name.

Bryson went month-by-month between January 2014 and August 2015, asking Chase about pills prescribed in his name. Bryson said OxyNeo was prescribed to him numerous times per month.

"I never received them pills," Chase said. "I don't care how many times she wrote them out."

But Chase was not consistent in his testimony about how many prescriptions he actually received from Jones and how many pills he took.

He said he received one bottle of pills, but later said he received three prescriptions.

Chase also said that he took the pills for a week, but then said he took them for not longer than a month. He said he stopped taking the pills because he had heard they were addictive.

Jones sat quietly during Chase's morning testimony, occasionally jotting down notes. She has pleaded not guilty to possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, drawing a document without authority and fraud

The defence's cross-examination was expected later Tuesday.

Last week, the judge in the case ruled that information provided to a medical regulator would be excluded from the trial.

The defence had argued a letter and interview Jones provided to the College of Physicians and Surgeons in September 2015 were provided under compulsion.