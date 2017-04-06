A group of passengers and Air Canada crew members are being credited with helping to save the life of a woman who suffered a medical emergency aboard a flight from Toronto to Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Passengers on the flight told CTV Calgary that a woman suffered a life-threatening medical emergency while the Boeing 777 was flying over Saskatchewan. The pilot promptly announced the situation and said they would be making an emergency landing in Calgary.

“It was very professional, there was not a lot of panic,” passenger Marc Saltzman recalled. “They told us what was happening.”

Another witness, Rob Fai, said he could tell it was serious when he saw the woman in medical distress on the plane.

“I have to be honest. I didn't think this middle-aged woman was going to make it,” Fai said.

Thankfully, the woman did make it with the help of Air Canada crew members and passengers who leapt into action to perform life-saving first aid on her. One of those passengers, Hayden Ordel, told CTV Vancouver that he could tell something was wrong just by looking at the woman.

“I had no doubt in my mind this woman needed saving. She didn’t look good,” Ordel said. “She was starting to go real blue.”

Ordel said the group performed CPR on the woman in the aisle of the plane and gave her oxygen with a defibrillator on standby. He said the woman’s adult son was with her on the flight and watched the scene unfold.

“It was chaos, but never did we stop fighting for this woman’s life for her,” Ordel said. “The superhero came out in all of us.”

Other travellers told CTV Calgary that the group continued to perform CPR on the woman until the plane landed in Calgary just after 11 p.m. local time. Emergency crews were waiting on the tarmac and immediately took the woman to Peter Lougheed Centre. She was in critical, life-threatening condition when she was taken away in the ambulance, according to EMS officials.

“It was nothing short of a miracle,” Ordel said.

Fai said that 20 minutes after the woman was taken to the hospital, the pilot came on the intercom to let the other passengers know that she had arrived and was responsive.

“That got a huge round of applause from the crowd,” Fai said.

Ordel said he will never forget the experience.

“There was an amazing feeling around the aircraft that we were all part of something pretty surreal,” Ordel said.

