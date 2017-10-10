

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Parents opposed to a supervised safe injection site near a Montreal elementary school are prepared to seek an injunction to stop it from opening.

A spokeswoman for the school says parents are not opposed to setting up a centre to help drug users.

But they are against the fact the injection site would be located on a school corridor, 200 metres from the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school.

The parents are worried the site would be open during the day when schoolchildren might run into drug users who may be aggressive.

They have hired well-known civil liberties lawyer Julius Grey who says he hopes an agreement can be worked out.

But Grey adds he's ready to seek an injunction or a court ruling against the centre if need be.

The drug injection site, which is located in Montreal's Gay Village, has the support of the federal government and public health authorities.