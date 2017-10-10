Parents threaten injunction against Montreal safe injection site near school
A local resident confronts Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Lucie Charlebois, centre, Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living, during the opening of a safe injection site Monday, June 26, 2017 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 1:43PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Parents opposed to a supervised safe injection site near a Montreal elementary school are prepared to seek an injunction to stop it from opening.
A spokeswoman for the school says parents are not opposed to setting up a centre to help drug users.
But they are against the fact the injection site would be located on a school corridor, 200 metres from the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school.
The parents are worried the site would be open during the day when schoolchildren might run into drug users who may be aggressive.
They have hired well-known civil liberties lawyer Julius Grey who says he hopes an agreement can be worked out.
But Grey adds he's ready to seek an injunction or a court ruling against the centre if need be.
The drug injection site, which is located in Montreal's Gay Village, has the support of the federal government and public health authorities.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Parents threaten injunction against Montreal safe injection site near school
- Police respond after TV commentator jokes about hunting Quebec separatists
- Alberta to offer Arabic bilingual program across province next fall
- Quebec boy, 15, faces charges after car crash kills 2 teens, injures 2 others
- 'Please come home': Parents of missing Ont. father make emotional plea