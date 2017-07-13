Parents charged in alleged assault of 7-week-old baby in St. Thomas, Ont.:police
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017
ST. THOMAS, Ont. - Police in southwestern Ontario say they have charged the parents of a seven-week-old baby who was hospitalized with significant injuries earlier this month.
In a statement Thursday, police say they searched the couple's home in St. Thomas, Ont., and seized items "pertaining to the investigation."
The parents -- a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man -- are facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Police say the baby remains in hospital and is listed in stable condition.
