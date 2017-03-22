

Hundreds of families in Ontario’s Durham Region are scrambling to make new arrangements after learning that, as of September, their schools will be changing the start times of classes by up to 40 minutes, in a bid to save money on school buses.

The Durham District School Board and the Durham Catholic District School Board approved a joint plan this week to alter start times at 38 schools in the region. At most schools, classes will start no more than 10 minutes earlier or later, but at some schools, start times will change by 40 minutes or more.

“By adjusting bell times at certain schools, school buses can potentially service more students to more schools with fewer vehicles,” the school boards said in an announcement about the changes earlier this month.

The boards say staggering start times will save them millions of dollars. The changes will allow the removal of 48 school buses, which will provide savings of close to $1.9 million. As well, more than 1,500 students who currently walk would be eligible for bussing.

But for parents of students in the affected schools, the changes could mean chaos. Some students and teachers say the earlier starts will disrupt students’ sleeping patterns and that research shows the school day should be starting later, not earlier.

Other parents are worried that extracurricular activities will be cancelled.

“What happens to before school programs, after-school programs, what happens to hockey schedules? The ripple effects are phenomenal when you start to get everyday life,” one parent told CTV Toronto.

Other parents are worried the changes will result in a traffic nightmare, particularly when two large schools across the street from each other have the same start time.

And then there are parents who are worried that the changes will mean they will need to pay out of pocket to arrange transportation to school and after-school care for their kids.

DTSB Chair Michael Barrett has said that there are “winners and losers” with the changes, but he says it’s about “finding efficiencies.”

CTV Toronto