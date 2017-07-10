

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia man who became paralyzed following an accident at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival two years ago is defying the odds as he faces his challenges head-on.

In July, 2015, Connor Hirtle, 23, broke his neck diving into a pool at a Cavendish, P.E.I. campground.

“The doctors told my parents, ‘Listen, things aren't great for Connor. Don't expect him to be able to move anything again other than blink his eyes and maybe be able to speak,'” Hirtle remembers.

But the former junior B hockey player quickly resolved to prove the doctors wrong.

He buckled down during countless hours of rehabilitation, and now two years later, Hirtle can push his own wheelchair, text, and eat by himself. He’s also back to studying business at Mount Saint Vincent University and thinking about the future.

Hirtle says he has always been the kind of person who’s focused on staying optimistic.

“You're not going to get anywhere being depressed and negative about it, so I've always been positive and I'm always hopeful to get back up on my feet someday,” says Hirtle.

And thousands of people have taken notice of his willpower. Using the hashtag #HopeforHirtle, there have been several fundraisers for Hirtle in the last year, including an ongoing crowdfunding campaign that aims to cover the costs of his continuing rehabilitation.

This past weekend, determined to prove his independence, Hirtle decided to return to P.E.I., to attend the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

While Hirtle initially had some reservations about attending the festival, they were quickly put to rest as friends, family and crowd members gathered around him to lift his wheelchair high above the crowd, a moment he says he won’t soon forget.

“It was cool. I wasn't expecting it and it was different, but it was fun. Really fun,” says Hirtle.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke