An Ontario mother whose three children have autism is turning to the internet for help, in hopes of finding more of the now-discontinued sippy cups that her eldest exclusively chooses to drink from.

Jessica Szucki, of Tecumseh, Ont., says her six-year-old son Dryden is very particular about his beverage containers, and will only drink liquids from sippy cups that are topped by a specific lid from Fisher Price. That lid was discontinued some time ago, but Szucki managed to find the identical lid on cups from Baby King and Tootsie Baby. However, those cups have also been discontinued, leaving her with no supply for the much-needed lids.

"I'm in panic mode," she told CTVNews.ca by phone on Tuesday. "He's not going to sit still long enough to drink out of a normal open cup."

Dryden has ADHD and severe autism. His younger siblings, ages 3 and 4, also have autism.

Szucki says, in the last few months, her time has been consumed with scouring the internet and calling wholesalers in a fruitless effort to find the particular lids.

Now she's hoping people in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. will keep an eye out for the precious sippy cups she so desperately needs.

Szucki recently asked for help through the U.K.-based group Little Blue Cup, which attempts to crowdsource products that children with autism are particular about. The website itself was founded after a successful online campaign to supply a British boy with Tommee Tippee sippy cups.

Szucki found Dryden's last sippy-cup top through Little Blue Cup, but she says she needs a more consistent supply to make sure her son does not become dehydrated.

"Once he chews through that or it rips, we're done," she said.

Dryden started drinking from the Fisher Price sippy cups at the age of 1, and was diagnosed with severe autism and ADHD seven months later. Szucki says he's been drinking from the same style of cup ever since, with very little interest in using other tops, or uncovered glasses.

"When he was diagnosed with autism we started to realize that he was sticky about some things, and there some things that you couldn't change up on him and that was one of them, and so for the last five years now, that’s the only cup he'll drink out of," she said.

Szucki has worked hard with Dryden in therapy to help him transition to uncovered cups, but he still isn't at a point where they can replace his sippy cups. She says it takes him five times as long to drink something from an uncovered cup, and he only drinks one ounce of liquid each time, rather than the 10 ounces that go into his sippy cup. "It's not very pretty, and he doesn't drink nearly as much," she said.

Szucki says she's extremely stressed by the situation, especially with two other kids who have autism in the house.

"It's absolute chaos," she said. "It's chaos to raise a special needs child. And it's triple chaos to raise three special needs children, and then to add the stress of (the cups)."

She says she's looked into alternatives, such as getting a bunch of the lids made through silicone injection molding, but she worries it'll be too expensive for her.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom with three special needs children," she said. "It's definitely something that we're going to look into, because what choice do we have? But that doesn't seem like it would be a very affordable alternative."

Anyone who can help Szucki is urged to contact her through her Facebook blog, A is for Awesome – and Autism.