

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man and a woman have been sentenced to nine years in the death of an Ontario toddler who died after being scalded by coffee.

Amanda Dumont, 33, and Scott Bakker, 27, were sentenced in a London, Ont. courtroom on Thursday, three years after the death of 20-month-old Ryker Daponte-Michaud.

The two were previously found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life, after Ryker died from injuries sustained by the scalding coffee in 2014.

The judge said both will receive credit for time served prior to sentencing.