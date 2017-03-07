

CTVNews.ca Staff





Gold and other goods worth more than $500,000 were snatched from a B.C. family’s home last month, after police say the two young suspects were invited inside by an unsuspecting member of the family.

Squamish RCMP say gold coins, Persian rugs, jewelry, laptops and passports were among the long list of items reported stolen from a home in Lions Bay, B.C. on Feb. 15.

“Being distraught is an understatement of how this family is feeling right now,” Squamish RCMP Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival told CTV Vancouver.

The suspects, identified as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, had been invited inside by the homeowner’s 16-year-old daughter.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told CTV Vancouver that on the night of February 14, his daughter let the suspects stay in a guest room after they told her they had nowhere to stay.

“My daughter just, she has a very good heart,” the homeowner said in a telephone interview, explaining that he had no idea the two were staying in his house.

“Of course, if I knew that, I’d kick them out,” he said.

Police say the pair not only stole $500,000 worth of goods, they also took the family car in order to make their getaway.

Police now say the suspects could be as far away as Alberta, and are asking the public for help in their search for the suspects and a grey 2003 Toyota Camry with the B.C. licence plate 602JEP.

Warrants have been issued for 20-year-old Samantha Pelletier and 19-year-old Brenden Eslick.

Anyone with information is asked to call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With a report by CTV Vancouver’s David Molko