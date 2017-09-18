

CTVNews.ca Staff





Global Affairs is warning Canadians to “avoid all travel” to more than a dozen islands in the eastern Caribbean as Hurricane Maria approaches.

The warning says Canadians already in the region should “leave by commercial means while they are still available and if it is safe to do so.”

The U.S National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon that Maria was a Category 3 storm, expected to cross the Leeward Islands late Monday and will approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Hurricane watches and warnings have been issued for many parts of the region.

On Monday, the Government of Canada updated its list of Travel Advice and Advisories to including warnings against all travel to:

Saint-Barthélemy

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Montserrat

Dominica

Guadeloupe

Martinique

Saint Lucia

Puerto Rico

Sint Maarten

Anguilla

Virgin Islands (U.S.)

British Virgin Islands

Saint Martin

Global Affairs also issued a statement recommending that all Canadians who are travelling abroad register through the free Registration of Canadians Abroad service, which is used to notify travellers in case of an emergency or natural disaster.

“Canadians should contact their loved ones who may be in harm’s way to ensure that they are aware of the latest recommendations,” Global Affairs added. “Travellers should also contact their friends and family at home to let them know they are safe.”

Global Affairs said it is “in contact with airlines to confirm their plans for Canadians travelling to the affected areas.”

Canadians requiring emergency consular assistance are advised to contact the nearest Canadian government office or the Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa, by calling collect to +1 613 996 8885 or emailing sos@international.gc.ca.

The government faced criticism earlier this month over its response to Hurricane Irma, after hundreds of Canadians were stuck on the devastated islands of St. Maarten and Turks and Caicos before commercial flights could get them home.