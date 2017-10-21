

Dan Stoddard is on the cusp of turning 39, but his college basketball career has just begun. In September he made Algonquin College’s men’s basketball team and enrolled as a student at the school. Despite being the team’s oldest player, he lost 60 pounds in the process.

A full-time bus driver for the City of Ottawa, Stoddard is also a husband of almost 20 years, and a father to two teenagers. To him, trying out for the team was about more than the chance to play college basketball – it was about harnessing an opportunity to go back to school, setting an example for his two teenaged kids.

“Education is an important thing – it’s by far probably one of the most important things,” Stoddard told CTVNews.ca. “Basketball is a great secondary reason to be there – I absolutely love it – and opportunities like that don’t come around very often.”

Enrollment in an academic program is a prerequisite for joining the basketball team. In addition to working full-time for OC Transpo as a bus driver, Stoddard is currently studying business administration, a five-year stream that will lead to a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

“My wife is 100 per cent behind me, surprisingly,” he said.” I’m a 38 year old man with full-time work, now full-time school, and ball, and renovations, and two kids, and everything else – there’s a lot on my plate, and she’s always got my back.”

Stoddard says his love for the game started at a young age.

“From as young as I can remember, at high school we played every day at lunch hour.”

As he got older, he spent hours playing basketball at the park, as often as six days a week. His love of the sport led him to return to his old high school, St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School, in Hammond, Ont., for the school’s annual alumni basketball game in June.

It was there that Algonquin College basketball coach Trevor Costello, who was refereeing the game, scouted Stoddard.

“He had just happened to mention that – because I was a fairly dominant player at 6’8”, even at the age that I am – that I could probably play in college,” Stoddard said. It took him just a day and a half before deciding to give it a shot.

After meeting Costello in June, Stoddard worked hard to prepare for the team’s tryouts in early September. In July, he started training at the gym seven days a week, two hours a day.

“I’m taking it seriously. It’s not one of those walk-ons because I’m 38,” he said. “It’s hard to gain respect with anybody if you don’t go through the trenches with them.”

Age wasn’t the only challenge he had to overcome in the training process. Stoddard weighed 380 lbs when he began his training in the summer.

He spent almost an hour on the treadmill every day just to burn 1,000 calories, before working on either his legs, arms, or core with bodyweight exercises and weight lifting.

“It was just to make sure that I was somehow ready,” Stoddard said.

Despite his best efforts, tryouts were a challenge, Stoddard recalled – a physical test with various “suicide runs” and drills – that saw many of the 55 students that came to try out leaving before session was over.

“So if it’s tough for them, you can imagine how tough it was for me. And it’s unfair to anybody else trying out if I don’t go through it with them,” Stoddard said. “I don’t want to feel entitled to anything. I don’t want them to think I’m entitled to anything. I want them to see that I earned it . . . it’s not just a big joke or a show.”

Through the course of his preparation training, the tryouts, and regular practice, Stoddard has lost roughly 60 lbs. He says the trick to success is largely dependent on mental persistence.

“Every one of these kids that are on this team are physically capable of playing this game,” he said. “The game is probably 25 per cent physical, 75 per cent mental.”

Playing with younger people has also reshaped Stoddard’s old memories of basketball.

“Everything is different – culture is different, music is different, the way they prepare [for games] is different . . . so that’s a new learning process for me,” he said.

Many of the young adults Stoddard plays with are between 18 and 21 years old.

“Keeping up with them is one of the hardest things you can do,” he said. “At the beginning I’m sure they thought I was out of my mind.”

Stoddard’s success in college basketball, coupled with his weight loss, has brought him some public attention – though the ‘Good Samaritan’ bus driver isn’t a stranger to it.

