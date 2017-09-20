

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





The Ottawa Public Library has changed its computer policy to prohibit users from looking at pornography and violent content, after a mother complained that her daughter saw porn on a patron’s computer at her local branch.

The library had initially allowed access to such content as a form of “intellectual freedom” afforded to all users, but they opted to change course after the woman went public with her complaint.

Ottawa Public Library CEO Danielle McDonald says users are no longer allowed to look at offensive content.

“Overly violent content, sexual, overt content – those (are the) kinds of things we’re going to ask you to refrain from doing in public,” she told CTV Ottawa. “And if you do that, we will be asking you to turn off or shut down your computer.” She said anyone who does not stop this behaviour will be asked to leave.

City Coun. Tim Tierney hailed the move as a necessary step that puts Ottawa alongside other cities such as Vancouver, Calgary and Gatineau in protecting children from such content.

“These are the (cities) that already have this practice in place, and this evolved over time,” he said.

The original library policy had cited the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms in allowing users “access to all expressions of knowledge, opinion, creativity and intellectual activity, and to express their thoughts publicly.”

