

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa’s police chief says he has ordered a review of the gloves used by officers, after questions were raised about whether police should be allowed to wear gloves with carbon-reinforced knuckles that some say are similar to brass knuckles.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau confirmed in a written statement to CTV Ottawa that he has begun “an audit of all gloves” that will include reviewing “internal policies and procedures with respect to the issuance of clothing and equipment.”

However, Bordeleau would not say which officers use the reinforced gloves, and he declined an interview with CTV Ottawa, citing Special Investigations Unit regulations.

Questions are being raised about the gloves after images appear to show them being worn by an officer charged in the 2016 death of Abdirhaman Abdi.

Const. Daniel Montsion was charged earlier this month with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death by the Special Investigations Unit.

Andre Marin, the former head of the Special Investigations Unit, says the gloves are “roughly the equivalent of a brass knuckle” and “can cause a lot of damage.”

Marin said he believes that Chief Bordeleau should “come clean” and tell the public which officers wear the gloves and why.

“You can’t just go out and buy yourself something off the shelf, a knife, maybe a backup gun or something,” Marin added.

Bruce Chapman, President of the Police Association of Ontario, would not comment on gloves worn by the Ottawa Police Service. However, he said officers may be issued gloves or buy their own gloves for safety reasons like contagious diseases, or so that they can smash a car window to save “a child stuck in a hot car.”

Chapman said uniform regulations will be discussed at a police association meeting on Tuesday.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw