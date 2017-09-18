

CTVNews.ca Staff





There was an emotional reunion in Ottawa on Monday, when complete strangers visited the baby they helped save on the side of the road – and met his very thankful parents.

Oksana and Yuriy Shelkovyy were driving with their eight-week-old son Nikita last week when he suddenly stopped breathing.

“He looked dead,” his mother recalls. “I was almost passing out,” she added. “It was all a blur.”

They pulled over, started shouting for assistance and called 911, who connected them with a paramedic who tried to give them instructions on how to give CPR.

Geraldina Cavalgo, a support worker with First Aid training, stopped her car to help. She saw the baby was purple, a sign of oxygen deprivation. She stepped in and gave the CPR.

Bylaw officer David MacKaviy, who teaches CPR, also stopped and helped to monitor the baby’s vital signs.

On Monday, both went to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), where Nikita is in stable condition following what doctors believe was a case of reflux.

The strangers brought Sandra Dinel, the paramedic dispatcher who spoke to the frantic parents that day. She said it “feels really good” to see the family she had helped.

Oksana and Yuriy offered their thanks to Cavalgo, MacKaviy and Dinel, along with the other strangers who stopped to try to help and the doctors and nurses at CHEO.

“It’s difficult to express the gratitude,” Oksana said. “It’s like thank you is not enough.”

While fighting back tears, Cavalgo said she is “happy for them.”

“You will be in my heart forever,” she told baby Nikita.

MacKaviy said it was “a fantastic feeling to know the family and the baby is okay.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Catherine Lathem