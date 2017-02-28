

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa community is grieving the loss of an eight-year-old student who died while at school last week, after what’s being described only as a medical emergency.

Griffin Martin, 8, died at Orleans Wood Elementary School Friday afternoon. First responders raced to the school just before noon.

A woman whose daughter has attended the school told CTV Ottawa that she was walking by the school on Friday when she saw the emergency unfold.

“I saw the ambulance people just doing CPR … on a little kid,” she said. “But he didn’t come through.”

She added: “It’s really sad.”

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the death of an apparently healthy child.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said that the incident was a medical emergency, and that a media report that stated the tragedy involved a fall was categorically false.

“This was a regular school day and there was no reported or observed event, accident or incident of concern prior to the medical issues that arose,” the school board said in a statement.

Children attending the school, which goes up to Grade 3, were greeted by staff and offered counselling on Monday.

The death has also shaken the tight-knit community. “It’s unnerving to see the parents with the police and everything else,” said one neighbour.

Parents and others have posted messages of support on Facebook.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of this poor boy,” Sandy Szeles wrote.

Another Facebook commenter called the tragedy “devastating news. No parents should ever have to endure this loss.”

School trustee Keith Penny said that his colleagues are “deeply shocked and saddened” by the death.

“We’re just totally broke up over the tragic events,” he told CTV Ottawa.

The school hopes to have more information on the incident as well as how to support the Martin family in the coming days.

With a report from CTV Ottawa's Joanne Schnurr