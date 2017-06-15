

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Ottawa is backing away from proposed cuts to the Canadian Coast Guard that would have eliminated B.C.’s emergency rescue dive team and shuttered three inland stations in Manitoba and Ontario.

The about-face comes on the heels of sharp criticism from officials in those provinces who insisted the cost-cutting plans would have endangered lives, and shifted specialized search-and-rescue duties to other agencies that are not adequately equipped.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Terry Beech announced the decision to save the Vancouver-based team in Ottawa on Thursday.

Port Moody-Coquitlam MP Fin Donnelly, the NDP critic for the ministry, said in a statement that the plan to disband Canada’s only underwater search-and-rescue dive team shocked B.C. mariners and water safety advocates.

The Sea Island emergency crew was previously eliminated in 2001. Two days later, a man drowned behind the wheel of his vehicle after crashing into the Fraser River, a short distance from the divers’ base. Public pressure following a string of high-profile water-related deaths in the region saw the team revived with added resources.

“B.C. mariners are relieved they do not have to go through this nightmare again,” Donnelly wrote in his statement.

Todd Doherty, Conservative MP for Cariboo-Prince George, called the decision a “big win” and thanked teachers, parents and conservationists for speaking out against the proposed cuts in a video posted to Facebook.

Meanwhile, the union representing coast guard employees has confirmed the Canadian Coast Guard will continue to patrol shores of Lake Winnipeg and Lake of the Woods in Ontario.

The Union of Canadian Transportation Employees had warned coast guard operations in Kenora, Ont., and Selkirk, Man., would be closed by September, and the guard station in Gimli, Man., on Lake Winnipeg is set to eliminated in the coming year.

Earlier this week, fisheries and oceans minister Dominic LeBlanc told Parliament that in-land bases where there are coast guard search-and-rescue programs will not be cut.

“In fact, there will be increases in the capacity of the Canadian Coast Guard to provide these search-and-rescue services,” he said Tuesday.

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman MP James Bezan called the reversal a huge victory for the people of Ontario and Manitoba.

“It is absolutely essential that Canada’s inland waters remain safe and secure under the protection of the Canadian Coast Guard,” Bezan said in a news release.

Many fisherman and recreational boaters in the region rely on the Canadian Coast Guard for navigation, search and rescue, and communication services, among other roles.

On Sunday, expert sailor Wolfe Smythe told CTV News that the coast guard’s search and rescue capacity is a vital lifeline for boaters who get themselves in too deep.

Smythe said he has seen sudden gusts of strong wind turn a calm cruise into a potentially deadly situation without a moment’s notice. He worries about boaters being caught off guard by rough conditions with no one to turn to for help.

“Big winds come up on this lake which could cause problems for people, either inexperienced people that are out on the water (or) the fishers that are out there on a regular basis on open boats,” he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver and CTV Manitoba