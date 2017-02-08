

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A toddler suffered severe burns on his face and limbs after his crib caught fire at an Ottawa-area house in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

CTV Ottawa’s Catherine Lathem reported that Ottawa Fire Services responded to a call about a fire just after 2 a.m. from a resident at 84 Gowrie Dr. in Kanata, Ont. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a year-and-a-half year old boy with second-and third-degree burns to his face and limbs. Firefighters administered first aid and sheltered the child until paramedics arrived.

Ottawa Paramedic Service said in a release that the toddler was treated with specialized burn dressings and advanced life support in the ambulance ride to the hospital where he arrived in critical condition. They also said the child’s 35-year-old father was transported to the hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation.

Lathem reported that both of the boy’s parents are physically fine after the incident and they were waiting on an update on the child’s condition.

Ottawa Fire Services said the fire broke out in the boy’s second-floor bedroom in the two-storey detached home.

Lathem said that initial reports stated the fire began in the toddler’s crib, but that fire investigators are now speculating it was sparked somewhere near the crib. They suspect the fire may have been caused by an appliance, such as a humidifier, or from an electrical issue.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was inside the home investigating on Wednesday afternoon. Lathem said a forensic engineer was expected to arrive later in the afternoon to help determine the cause of the fire.

Ottawa Fire Services said the fire was contained to one bedroom and that firefighters were able to bring it under control at 2:40 a.m. They estimated the damage to the home to be around $100,000 and deemed it uninhabitable.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army have been to the hospital to assist the family, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

With files from CTV Ottawa