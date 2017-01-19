Oshawa couple allegedly sold fentanyl from car with baby in back seat
Fentanyl pills are shown in a handout photo. (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 3:22PM EST
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say a couple of alleged drug dealers had a baby with them as they sold fentanyl in a city east of Toronto.
Durham regional police say officers conducting an ongoing drug investigation saw two people allegedly making drug deals from a car in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say when they moved in to arrest the pair, a baby was found in the back seat.
They say fentanyl and cash were seized and the infant was turned over to a family member.
Police say a search warrant executed at an Oshawa home resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia.
A 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman -- both from Oshawa -- are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Locksmith says home in triple murder could have been accessed in minutes
- Canadians set to watch Trump inauguration, some plan to boycott the event
- Jury begins deliberations for accused human smugglers linked to MV Sun Sea
- P.E.I. premier takes aim at outlaw motorcycle gangs moving into province
- No parole for convicted killer and new mother Kelly Ellard