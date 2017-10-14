Ontario ticket wins Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
A single ticket sold in Ontario claimed Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 8:30AM EDT
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 20 will again be approximately $10 million.
