Ontario ticket wins $40M jackpot in Lotto 649
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 7:09AM EDT
TORONTO - A single ticket claimed Saturday night's nearly $40.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The ticket was purchased in Ontario, though the exact location was not immediately revealed.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 1 will be approximately $5 million.
