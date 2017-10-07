Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $31.3 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, Oct. 13 will be approximately $10 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 7, 2017 7:30AM EDT
TORONTO - A single ticket sold in Ontario has claimed the $31.3 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There was no immediate word on exactly where in the province the winning ticket was sold.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, Oct. 13 will be approximately $10 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Alberta gas station attendant killed in apparent gas-and-dash
- Inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women names new executive director
- Parents of Canadian lifer in Florida hoping governor will lend them an ear
- New Zealand police tip Winnipeg police to online child abuse images
- Man in Sweden charged with raping Cdn and other foreign girls over the internet