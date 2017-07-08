Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $23.6 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 9:26AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 9:59AM EDT
TORONTO - There is one winning ticket for the $23.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw, and it was purchased somewhere in Ontario.
The exact location has yet to be announced.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 14 will be approximately $10 million.
The winning numbers in Friday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $24 million: 4, 8, 13, 16, 26, 33 & 38.
Bonus 10.
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
