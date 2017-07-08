

CTVNews.ca Staff





An 18-year-old Ontario teen has been found dead in a hotel room in Varadero, Cuba, her family confirms.

The family released a statement on social media that said Alex Sagriff died on Thursday night while on a graduation trip.

“Our concern right now is trying to get her home. We don’t know much of anything,” the statement read.

The teen who had just graduated from St. Theresa Secondary School in Belleville, Ont. was on a trip organized by S-Trip, a company that specializes in senior graduation vacations.

She was set to attend Loyalist College in the fall.

“Alex was an amazing young woman, she had a ton of friends, and has a ton of family who loves her,” said the Sagriff and Davenport family in the joint statement.

The family asked for privacy during this trying time.

The federal government has confirmed a Canadian has died in Cuba, but can't reveal further details due to privacy concerns.

The government says consular officials are in touch with local officials in Cuba and are also in touch with the family.

Friends and family of Sagriff began posting tributes to her on social media Friday.