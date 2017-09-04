Ontario Provincial Police officer hit and dragged by car during traffic stop
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 4, 2017 12:26PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 4, 2017 1:27PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A police officer is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit and dragged by a car during a traffic stop Monday morning.
Peel Regional Police say an Ontario Provincial Police officer was conducting a traffic stop in Mississauga, Ont., shortly before 9 a.m., when the driver attempted to flee.
They say the car struck the officer and dragged him along the road.
Peel police say the officer's injuries were initially considered to be life-threatening, but his condition has since improved.
Investigators say the driver left the scene, and they're now looking for a Chrysler with black rims and a Quebec licence plate.
They're asking anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
ADVISORY: #OPP requesting the public's assistance locating a Chrysler 300 C with Quebec Plate FLK8756 -Call 9-1-1 if seen @PeelPoliceMedia pic.twitter.com/agTSq4WZLg— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 4, 2017
