Ontario police forces receive more reports of objects in Halloween candy
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 10:25AM EST
BARRIE, Ont. -- Police in Barrie, Ont., say they've received another report of Halloween candy that was tampered with -- this time a Tootsie Roll with a metal object in it.
Last week, Barrie police had said analysis of a pill found in a Tootsie Roll identified it as melatonin, a supplement to counter the effects of jet lag.
And police in Hamilton say they're investigating after a child received a chocolate bar containing a sewing needle.
There have been other reports of tainted candy in Ontario this Halloween.
In the Waterloo region, police said on Friday that an 11-year-old Cambridge, Ont., girl underwent surgery after eating a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup that contained a metal object.
And police in the southwestern Ontario communities of London, Windsor and Chatham say they've also received reports of needles in Halloween candy.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Albertans making the most of winter's early arrival
- Three injured, one seriously, in five-vehicle crash in Oshawa, Ont.
- Ontario police forces receive more reports of objects in Halloween candy
- Day 1 for new Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante begins with making toast
- N.S. lieutenant-governor unveils Halifax Explosion stamp