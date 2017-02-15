Ontario man shoots himself while trying to make necklace from bullet
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 12:37PM EST
OSHAWA, Ont. - An Ontario man is recovering from surgery after he shot himself in the leg while making a necklace out of a bullet.
Durham Regional Police say a 50-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man tried to pull apart a bullet with vise grips around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
They say the powder inside the bullet ignited, which caused an explosion and propelled the bullet into the man's thigh.
Police say the man told officers he was making a necklace and didn't realize the bullet could explode.
Police say the man was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet and shell casing fragments from his leg.
Police are reminding residents not to manipulate ammunition.
