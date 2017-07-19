Ontario man charged after allegedly impersonating police officer
An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo. (File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 3:36PM EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say a man from Oakville, Ont., allegedly pretended to be a Toronto police officer and told someone he could get him a job with the force in exchange for cash.
Halton regional police say the accused met the alleged victim because they were both involved with a religious group.
After money was exchanged, police say the accused made excuses about why the alleged victim hadn't received a job offer.
Police say they believe the accused may have tried a similar scam with other people, allegedly offering to get them jobs with the Ford Motor Company.
The man was charged with fraud over $5,000 and impersonating a peace officer. He's scheduled to appear in court next month.
