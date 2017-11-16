

Shawn Jeffords and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Ontario government says it will legislate striking college faculty back to work, starting the process of bringing the nearly five-week-long labour disruption to an end.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said the government would table back-to-work legislation in Ontario's legislature today, in hope of returning students to class on Monday.

The move comes after the premier asked the College Employer Council, which represents the province's 24 colleges, and the union representing striking faculty to return to the bargaining table Thursday.

Wynne says after several hours of talks the parties reached an impasse.

Wynne asked both the opposition Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats to vote with the government to pass the legislation quickly.

The strike, which involves 12,000 college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, began Oct. 15 and has left 500,000 full time and part time students out of class.