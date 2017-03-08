

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Windsor, Ont. family is overjoyed now that a bone marrow donor match has been found for their infant daughter, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

The Ducharme family had every reason to worry about their six-month-old baby daughter Madalayna, who was diagnosed with malignant infantile osteopetrosis in January.

The disorder stunts growth, may cause impaired vision and hearing, and if untreated, can ultimately be fatal.

After the diagnosis in January, Madalayna’s mother Tamara made an impassioned public plea for a stem cell donor.

In the weeks that followed, more than 1,300 people were tested to see if they were a potential match with Madalayna, who the family has nicknamed her “warrior princess.”

After several weeks of waiting, the family received confirmation on Monday that a match for Madalayna had been found.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster since the diagnosis,” Tamara told CTV Windsor in an interview at Ronald McDonald House in Toronto on Tuesday.

“We stayed positive that sooner or later, something would happen for us.”

But the Ducharmes’ excitement at finding a match has been offset somewhat by a fear of what lies ahead.

“We’re a little scared at the same time because of the stuff that she’s going to have to go through,” Tamara said.

Before a bone marrow transplant can even take place, Madalayna’s treatment will include heavy doses of chemotherapy, with potential side effects.

“Chemo’s not going to be pretty,” Tamara said. “She’s a happy little girl, she doesn’t look ill, she cries once in a while like a regular child, but she’s going to be very, very unwell.

“And, I don’t know if I’m ready for that.”

Madalayna’s father Charles said right now he’s relishing his daughter’s laughs and smiles, “because we know that shortly, it’s going to be a very difficult time, and we just want to be able soak up all these happy healthy-looking moments and enjoy ourselves while we can.”

Madalayna’s treatment is set to begin immediately in Toronto. Friends and family in Windsor are organizing a fundraiser to help offset the family’s travel costs.

With a report by CTV Windsor’s Rich Garton

